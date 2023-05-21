Doyle High celebrated the Class of 2023 with a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20.
The ceremony gave seniors their long-awaited finish to high school as friends and families watched their graduates from the stands.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Doyle High celebrated the Class of 2023 with a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20.
The ceremony gave seniors their long-awaited finish to high school as friends and families watched their graduates from the stands.
Listed below are the names of all Doyle High graduates this year:
Bianca Amalia Andrade
Hunter James Atol
Daniel Michael Authement
Claire Elizabeth Aydell
Kaydence Elizabeth Bagot
Ashton Michael Baham
Catherine Elizabeth Bankston
Dru Easton Beatty
Kara Renae Beck
Allie Grace Behrnes
Katie Marie Blood
Nathan Paul Boudreaux
Dennis Louis Jacorey Butler
Sydney Grace Carpenter
Zaleth Tias Castillo
Brice Daniel Chelette
Joshua Nathaniel Coates
Austin Dakota Colclough
Addison Grace Contorno
Rileigh Nicolle Corkern
Olivia Suezann Delatte
Tucker Baylis Douglas
Sylvia Alane Duay
Jordon Dawson Duhon
Noel Maryann Edwards
Hagan Scott Finnell
Addisyn Paige Garon
Emily Grace Hamel
Haydin Mikell Hawkins
Justis Jade Herrington
Kamryn Elizabeth Hoyt
Brooklynn Rose Hull
Katelyn Michelle Kersey
Madison LeAnn Kinler
Jaden Cole Lawson
Garet Whalon LeCroy
Kylie Anne Lutz
Anthony Martinez
Hailie Fernanda Martinez
David Stephan Meyers
Chevas Wheat Mitchell
Theresa Claire Mizell
Raeanna Renette Morales
Corbin Anthony Olivier
James Edward Pevey
Chloe Belle Poche
Caleb Michael Ragas
Elizabeth Faith Rayborn
Ethan Matthew Rayborn
Kahner William Reeves
Keagon Waren Revere
Madison Jeanette Scruggins
Nathan Scott Serigny
Addy Ann Sharp
Makenna Elise Simon
Jace Dillon Singleton
London Jade Smith
Camryn Jade Stewart
Peyton Cody Stewart
Terrence Tamaria Stewart
Paci Lynne Watts
Randall Cooper Welch
Mallory Kate Welda
Kaleigh Jayde Wheat
Donald Gary White
Alyssa Nicole Wiley
Alexis Claire Williams
Peyton John Woods
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.