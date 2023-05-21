Doyle High Class of 2023

A graduation ceremony celebrating the Doyle High Class of 2023 was held inside the Walker High gymnasium on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Doyle High celebrated the Class of 2023 with a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20.

The ceremony gave seniors their long-awaited finish to high school as friends and families watched their graduates from the stands.

