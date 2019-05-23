Doyle High Class of 2019
A senior accepts an award during the Doyle High Class of 2019’s graduation ceremony at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center in Hammond on Thursday, May 23.

 David Gray | The News

The Doyle High Class of 2019 held its graduation ceremony at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center in Hammond on Thursday, May 23. 

More than 90 seniors were handed their diplomas during the ceremony.

Listed below are this year's Doyle High graduates.

Hayes Channing Albin

Austin Garrett Armstrong

Kaitlyn Shelby Bagents

Mayce Ann Balfantz

Kayla Deshea Ballard

Allyssa Danielle Beatty

Brooks Montgomery Beatty

Madison Jean Belletto

Ashlynn Richelle Blades

Matthew Jeremiah Bonneval

Jacob Warren Boutwell

Jacob Anthony Bowman

Allison Nicole Bridges

Felicity Celeste Bridges

Michael Chase Buchanan

Ian MacAllister Kaw Bump

Gabriel Ochoa Castillo

Alessa Renae Clark

Bradley Jude Courtney

Drew Thomas Davis

Mason Bert Davis

Eli Nolan Dawsey

Morgan Elizabeth Diaville

Jacob Corey Duffy

Caitlynn Denea Dupre

David Joseph Dupre

Madelynn Paige Dupre

Blake Joseph Edwards

Draven Charles Ervin

Jacob Louis Gayle

J'Kobe George

Elizabeth Deshea Geter

Braedon Keller Gray

Katelyn Victoria Griffin

Shaine Dylan Harrington

Victoria Larae Hicks

Allyson Gail Holder

Lance Michael Howze

Isabella Jolie Johnson

Tanner Ray Johnson

Whitley Rae Johnson

Bradley Hayes Jones

Joshua Scott Jones

Talmadge Cameron Jones

Misty Leann King

Tanner Cole Lacey

Clayton Lee Lacomb

Steven Victor Lejeune

Malerie Jane Light

Alyssa Renee Lovell

Brianna Mykayla Lucas

Gabrielle Lucia

Cole Russell Mack

Laci Marie Martin

Colby Michael Matthews

Chelsea Nicole McCray

Preston Douglas McDonald

Kylie Elise Merrell

Ashlee Renee' Meyers

Kolt Everett Mitchell

Hunter Lee Mizell

Callie B Murray

Jasmine Brianne Nasser

Jessica Haley Neyland

Julianne Elizabeth Neyland

Shelby Ray Noland

Justyce Lane Ortego

Braxton Dane Pittman

Alissa Brenee' Ragas

Jeane Rose Ray

Trent Dwayne Rayborn

Taylor James Ronald Riley

Deanna Lynn Root

Luke Sanders

Travis Pipes Saucier

Brianna Ree Savoy

Taylor Mayfield Shoultz

Dakota Glenn Sibley

Jarrette Matthew Sibley

Evan Michael Simmons

Chandler Reed Sims

Bryce Anthony Smith

Darion Clintelle Tate

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Taylor

Sydney Rene' Taylor

Aurianna Dawn Terpstra

Hayden Dayne Thigpen

Tristan Zachary Veach

Alexis Ann Vernazza

Stephen Shane Wall

Braileigh Shawn Wheat

Rayne Elisabeth Wiley

