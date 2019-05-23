The Doyle High Class of 2019 held its graduation ceremony at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center in Hammond on Thursday, May 23.
More than 90 seniors were handed their diplomas during the ceremony.
Listed below are this year's Doyle High graduates.
Doyle High Class of 2019
Hayes Channing Albin
Austin Garrett Armstrong
Kaitlyn Shelby Bagents
Mayce Ann Balfantz
Kayla Deshea Ballard
Allyssa Danielle Beatty
Brooks Montgomery Beatty
Madison Jean Belletto
Ashlynn Richelle Blades
Matthew Jeremiah Bonneval
Jacob Warren Boutwell
Jacob Anthony Bowman
Allison Nicole Bridges
Felicity Celeste Bridges
Michael Chase Buchanan
Ian MacAllister Kaw Bump
Gabriel Ochoa Castillo
Alessa Renae Clark
Bradley Jude Courtney
Drew Thomas Davis
Mason Bert Davis
Eli Nolan Dawsey
Morgan Elizabeth Diaville
Jacob Corey Duffy
Caitlynn Denea Dupre
David Joseph Dupre
Madelynn Paige Dupre
Blake Joseph Edwards
Draven Charles Ervin
Jacob Louis Gayle
J'Kobe George
Elizabeth Deshea Geter
Braedon Keller Gray
Katelyn Victoria Griffin
Shaine Dylan Harrington
Victoria Larae Hicks
Allyson Gail Holder
Lance Michael Howze
Isabella Jolie Johnson
Tanner Ray Johnson
Whitley Rae Johnson
Bradley Hayes Jones
Joshua Scott Jones
Talmadge Cameron Jones
Misty Leann King
Tanner Cole Lacey
Clayton Lee Lacomb
Steven Victor Lejeune
Malerie Jane Light
Alyssa Renee Lovell
Brianna Mykayla Lucas
Gabrielle Lucia
Cole Russell Mack
Laci Marie Martin
Colby Michael Matthews
Chelsea Nicole McCray
Preston Douglas McDonald
Kylie Elise Merrell
Ashlee Renee' Meyers
Kolt Everett Mitchell
Hunter Lee Mizell
Callie B Murray
Jasmine Brianne Nasser
Jessica Haley Neyland
Julianne Elizabeth Neyland
Shelby Ray Noland
Justyce Lane Ortego
Braxton Dane Pittman
Alissa Brenee' Ragas
Jeane Rose Ray
Trent Dwayne Rayborn
Taylor James Ronald Riley
Deanna Lynn Root
Luke Sanders
Travis Pipes Saucier
Brianna Ree Savoy
Taylor Mayfield Shoultz
Dakota Glenn Sibley
Jarrette Matthew Sibley
Evan Michael Simmons
Chandler Reed Sims
Bryce Anthony Smith
Darion Clintelle Tate
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Taylor
Sydney Rene' Taylor
Aurianna Dawn Terpstra
Hayden Dayne Thigpen
Tristan Zachary Veach
Alexis Ann Vernazza
Stephen Shane Wall
Braileigh Shawn Wheat
Rayne Elisabeth Wiley
