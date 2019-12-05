LIVINGSTON -- Doyle High held its 2019 homecoming parade through the Town of Livingston on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Students of all ages gathered on decorated floats and took to the streets, where people stood waiting for candy or beads to be thrown their way. The parade marched from Doyle High, went southward down Hwy. 63 before turning onto Texas Street and ending at Doyle Elementary.
Members of the homecoming court led the procession, including 2018 homecoming queen Sydney Taylor. Following the homecoming maids were the Doyle High marching band and floats decorated by various sports teams.
The homecoming festivities will continue when he entire homecoming court is presented on Friday, Dec. 6, inside the Doyle Elementary gym. One of three seniors will be crowned queen: Madison Duhon, Jaycee Gourdon, and Meghan Watson.
The other maids named to the court were junior Baylea Douglas, sophomore Cate Glascock, freshman Emily Hamel, eighth-grader Presley Duffy, seventh-grader Abigail Wilson, and sixth-grader Brooklyn Kersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.