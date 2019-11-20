Doyle High recently revealed its 2019 homecoming court.
Seniors elected to the court were Madison Duhon, Jaycee Gourdon, and Meghan Watson. One of the three senior maids will be crowned queen when the entire court is presented inside the Doyle Elementary gym at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
The other maids named to the court were junior Baylea Douglas, sophomore Cate Glascock, freshman Emily Hamel, eighth-grader Presley Duffy, seventh-grader Abigail Wilson, and sixth-grader Brooklyn Kersey.
Doyle’s homecoming festivities will also include a community parade on Wednesday, Dec. 4, beginning at 4 p.m. The route will run from Doyle High, southward down Hwy. 63, onto Texas Street, and end at Doyle Elementary.
The community is invited to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.