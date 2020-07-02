Doyle High celebrated the Class of 2020 with an outdoor graduation ceremony on Wednesday, July 1.
The ceremony, which was held on the Walker High football field, gave seniors their long-awaited finish to high school, made even more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic. Friends and families watched their graduates from the stands, and the entire ceremony was live streamed on Facebook and local cable stations.
Approximately 78 seniors were recognized during the ceremony, including 26 graduating with honors. Several seniors spoke during the ceremony, including MaKenzie Legath, Garrett Scarle, Hira Muzaffar, Claire Glascock, Mackenzie Wiley, and Lillian Chase.
Listed below are the names of all Doyle High graduates this year.
(Note: **Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; *Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)
Doyle High Class of 2020
Brock Alexander Adams
Madeline Nicole Albin
John David Barrios
Skylar Ann Bennett
Christian James Bowman *
Jacob Anthony Bowman
Whitney Angela Breaud
Cassidy Amanda Charpentier **
Lillian Marie Chase **
Benjamin Aidan Clements
Kristyn Leigh Courtney **
Casey Gene Crane
Cara Makell Cudd
Alexis Winter Davis
Brooke Claire Doucet **
Madison Ann Duhon
Daiten Tanner Fontenot
Skylar Jason Galladora
Alex Bradley Geter
Claire Victoria Glascock **
Jaycee Marie Gourdon **
Juliana Marie Harrison
Justin Lee Hickle **
Dalton Nelson Hinson
Thomas Louis Hodges *
Christian Michael Hotard
Brayden Dwane Howze **
Matthew Brock Hughes **
Reagan Leann Jacob
Brooke Lyn Jones **
Caleb Warren Jones
Kelsie Breann Jones
Robert Luke Jones
Christina Lynn Kober **
Makenzie Jayde Legath **
Rodney Charles Lewis
Madelyn Adelle Lott **
Kaylie Faith Maddalone **
Bryanna Nicole Matherne *
Olin Taylor McDonald
Lainey Nell Miller
Brooklyn Paige Monson
Hailey Elizabeth Morris
Hira Muzaffar **
Nolan Thomas Perry
Collin Thomas Price
Ethan James Roberthon
Katelyn Brooke Roshto **
Chase Bennett Sanders
Garrett Mason Scarle **
Weston Eugene Severio
Jack Harold Simms
Jennifer Grace Simms
Noah Randall Singleton
Garrett Bruce Smith
Kayleigh Marie Smith **
Autumn Brooke Stewart *
Charles Ray Strader
Cameron James Sullivan
Alaina Elizabeth Toole
Ashleigh Victoria Traylor
Robert Mason Turner **
Dannie Washington
Meghan Lea Watson
Brooklyn Michell Watts
Caden Layne Wells
Connor John Wells
Colleen Diane West
Zoe Nicole West
Harley Ann Wheat
Braden Trace Whiddon
Julie Michelle Whitehead *
Hunter Joseph Whittington
Mackenzie Elisabeth Wiley **
Cort Blaine Wilmot
Robin Celeste Womack
Wyatt Steven Wood **
Grayson Paul Woodworth
