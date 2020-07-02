Doyle High Class of 2020
A graduation ceremony celebrating the Doyle High Class of 2020 was held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

 David Gray | The News

Doyle High celebrated the Class of 2020 with an outdoor graduation ceremony on Wednesday, July 1.

The ceremony, which was held on the Walker High football field, gave seniors their long-awaited finish to high school, made even more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic. Friends and families watched their graduates from the stands, and the entire ceremony was live streamed on Facebook and local cable stations.

Approximately 78 seniors were recognized during the ceremony, including 26 graduating with honors. Several seniors spoke during the ceremony, including MaKenzie Legath, Garrett Scarle, Hira Muzaffar, Claire Glascock, Mackenzie Wiley, and Lillian Chase.

Listed below are the names of all Doyle High graduates this year.

(Note: **Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; *Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)

Doyle High Class of 2020

Brock Alexander Adams

Madeline Nicole Albin

John David Barrios

Skylar Ann Bennett

Christian James Bowman *

Jacob Anthony Bowman

Whitney Angela Breaud

Cassidy Amanda Charpentier **

Lillian Marie Chase **

Benjamin Aidan Clements

Kristyn Leigh Courtney **

Casey Gene Crane

Cara Makell Cudd

Alexis Winter Davis

Brooke Claire Doucet **

Madison Ann Duhon

Daiten Tanner Fontenot

Skylar Jason Galladora

Alex Bradley Geter

Claire Victoria Glascock **

Jaycee Marie Gourdon **

Juliana Marie Harrison

Justin Lee Hickle **

Dalton Nelson Hinson

Thomas Louis Hodges *

Christian Michael Hotard

Brayden Dwane Howze **

Matthew Brock Hughes **

Reagan Leann Jacob

Brooke Lyn Jones **

Caleb Warren Jones

Kelsie Breann Jones

Robert Luke Jones

Christina Lynn Kober **

Makenzie Jayde Legath **

Rodney Charles Lewis

Madelyn Adelle Lott **

Kaylie Faith Maddalone **

Bryanna Nicole Matherne *

Olin Taylor McDonald

Lainey Nell Miller

Brooklyn Paige Monson

Hailey Elizabeth Morris

Hira Muzaffar **

Nolan Thomas Perry

Collin Thomas Price

Ethan James Roberthon

Katelyn Brooke Roshto **

Chase Bennett Sanders

Garrett Mason Scarle **

Weston Eugene Severio

Jack Harold Simms

Jennifer Grace Simms

Noah Randall Singleton

Garrett Bruce Smith

Kayleigh Marie Smith **

Autumn Brooke Stewart *

Charles Ray Strader

Cameron James Sullivan

Alaina Elizabeth Toole

Ashleigh Victoria Traylor

Robert Mason Turner **

Dannie Washington

Meghan Lea Watson

Brooklyn Michell Watts

Caden Layne Wells

Connor John Wells

Colleen Diane West

Zoe Nicole West

Harley Ann Wheat

Braden Trace Whiddon

Julie Michelle Whitehead *

Hunter Joseph Whittington

Mackenzie Elisabeth Wiley **

Cort Blaine Wilmot

Robin Celeste Womack

Wyatt Steven Wood **

Grayson Paul Woodworth

