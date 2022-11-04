More than 300 high schoolers and family members from the Livingston and Holden communities gathered in the Doyle High School gymnasium on Oct. 18 to participate in a College and Career Fair.
The event included displays and activities from a variety of local industry representatives, businesses, and post-secondary vocational schools and institutions.
“The purpose of the event was to provide our students with valuable information regarding post-graduate opportunities. Students and their family members were able to ask questions and talk one-on-one with representatives,” Doyle High School Principal Lance Dawsey said.
Dawsey noted that students, teachers, school administrators and community members from Holden joined the Doyle High community for the event.
The 31 institutions and businesses participating in the event included: Southeastern Louisiana University, Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana State University, Northshore Technical Community College, Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center Automotive Program, Tulane University, Louisiana Army National Guard, United States Air Force, Acadian Ambulance, ITI Technical College, Chick-fil-A of Denham Springs, Delta College, North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology, Baton Rouge General School of Radiologic Technology, ABC Welding School, Worley, Turner Industries, Cajun Industries, EPIC Piping, Paul Mitchel-The Baton Rouge School, Demco, Geaux Jobs Workforce Area 20, TRIAD-The Newtron Group, Penske Trucking, Denham Springs Beauty School, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Compass Career College, Gainey’s Concrete, ISC Constructors Group, Ironworkers Local 623, and Operating Engineers Local 406.
