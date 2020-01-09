LIVINGSTON -- Two Doyle High students used their musical talents to set the mood for School Board members during a recent meeting.
Hayes White and Mariah Johnston, two eighth-graders at Doyle High, performed their own rendition of “America the Beautiful” prior to the Livingston Parish School Board’s meeting in late November.
Under private instructor Angie Bergeron, the students sat at two pianos and performed the same piece they did during Doyle Elementary’s Veterans Day program.
“I think they did a beautiful job,” Bergeron said, “and I think you’ll enjoy this and be encouraged by what we’re out here working for everyday with our children in Livingston Parish.”
Johnston and White received a rousing ovation from the School Board and those in attendance once they finished playing. Before they left, Superintendent Joe Murphy offered his own praise and commended them for their skilled piano playing.
“I don’t know how anybody can sit and listen to that and not have chills run up and down,” Murphy said. “I guess what I have to say about that is look at our kids and how beautiful they are and how talented they are.
“It makes us proud to be who we are and what we are. It makes us proud to know that these traditions are carried out in our children.”
The School Board will next meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
