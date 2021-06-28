Next week, children will learn how to march to the beat of their own drum.
Lady Chops, the stage name for performer Elizabeth Vidos, will perform at multiple branches of the Livingston Parish Library during a three-day run July 6-8.
The energetic, interactive performance is for all ages. Registration is required and can be done by visiting the following link: https://www.mylpl.info/news/lady-chops-returns?fbclid=IwAR358TH9BASfBDBfGK8FrrhdLhFvsShDlKjZxvyBHtdizX6PShL1lt7h8kE.
During her percussion shows, Vidos mixes together musical education, personal reflection, and the rhythmic sounds of the everyday objects she uses as instruments.
Vidos plays a dozen different instruments in her performances and explains the history behind each, such as the box drum, the cajun rub board, the flexitone, a two-tone wood block, the bongos, and a paint bucket (something she played as a street performer in New York City).
Vidos, a native of Morgan City, Louisiana, became Lady Chops shortly after her return from New York, and now her venues include libraries, schools, conferences and festivals. She was a member of “STOMP,” the popular off-Broadway show that blends together dance, music and theater while creating music from everyday objects.
She would eventually perform in Europe and across New York City with the traveling troupe for 10 years before returning to Louisiana.
An alumna of the University of Louisiana-Monroe and Edward Douglas White High School, Vidos has performed at the Livingston Parish Library. Speaking to The News in 2018, Vidos said her mission as Lady Chops is to promote the love for music because she believes “it is being lost because of technology and distractions.”
She encouraged children to “pick up an instrument, try something new, and discover your chops.”
“You never know where it will take you,” Vidos said.
Below are the times, dates, and locations for Vidos’ upcoming performances:
Main Branch
Date: July 6
Times: 10 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 3 p.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Date: July 7
Times: 10 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 3 p.m.
Watson Branch
Date: July 8
Time: 10 a.m.
Albany-Springfield Branch
Date: July 8
Time: 2 p.m.
