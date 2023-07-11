LSU campus

LSU campus

 Photo by LSU

The LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business recently announced undergraduate scholarship recipients for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Of the 126 scholarship recipients, one is from Livingston Parish. Damien Batchelor, of Denham Springs, earned an Information Systems & Decision Sciences General Scholarship.

