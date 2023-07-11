The LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business recently announced undergraduate scholarship recipients for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Of the 126 scholarship recipients, one is from Livingston Parish. Damien Batchelor, of Denham Springs, earned an Information Systems & Decision Sciences General Scholarship.
“We couldn't be more proud of these outstanding students and their academic achievements,” said Jared J. Llorens, dean of the E. J. Ourso College of Business. “We are also incredibly grateful to the individuals and organizations who support scholarships. Their generosity and vision make a difference in the lives of our students.”
