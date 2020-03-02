The Edward Livingston Historical Association met Jan. 16 at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library system.
The main focus of the meeting was the election of officers for the upcoming year.
Those elected were Clark Forrest as president, Florence Crowder as vice president, Iris Stilley as secretary, Mary Broussard as assistant secretary, David Wall as treasurer, Carol Lamm newsletter editor, and Robbie Lamm and Sid Garrison as board members.
Additional business was to fill the monthly slots for speakers for the upcoming year.
The Edward Livingston Historical Association meets on the third Thursday of every month at the Livingston Parish Library’s Main Branch in Livingston, located at 20390 Iowa Street.
The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on March 19, and it will feature guest speaker Deputy Wayne Norwood, an accomplished local historian, curator of the Norwood Museum at Springfield, and author of a local history column in The Hammond Daily Star.
Norwood will bring a few representative native American artifacts from his museum to the meeting as he discusses “Indians of the Florida Parishes.”
