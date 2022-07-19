Edward Livingston Historical Association hears presentation from Student Research Award winner

During the June 4 meeting of the Edward Livingston Historical Association, members heard a presentation from Max Hopcraft, the inaugural recipient of the Student Research Award.
A resident of Denham Springs and a senior at Southeastern Louisiana University, Max is a history major who is working with Professor Samuel C. Hyde. The Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies (CSLS) selected Max as the first recipient of the Student Research Award, which he accepted earlier this year.
Max discussed a research project about the desegregation of Southeastern that includes an emphasis on how it impacted Livingston Parish. The presentation was made at the Livingston Parish Library in Livingston.
The presentation touched on desegregation from 1954, when Brown vs Board of Education was ruled on, to the 1970s, when Livingston Parish schools were desegregated.
