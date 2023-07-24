The Edward Livingston Historical Association met June 3 at the library in Livingston.
Oliver Robinson, a history major at Southeastern Louisiana University, served as speaker. Robinson, the second recipient of the ELHA student research scholarship, shared his research on “General Lee Christmas: Louisiana Boy Turned Banana Man.”
Leon Christmas was born 1863 before the Civil War in Springfield, Louisiana. His traits were his comical character and unstoppable drive. Letters and correspondence were used to research Christmas. But there were no official records of Christmas as documents stored in the courthouse burned, removing any information. However, Dr. George Colmer kept medical records that were useful in this research.
Christmas started out as a cook aboard schooners. He left Springfield following his father’s death and went to Mississippi to work on the railroads. He worked as an engineer for a railway in New Orleans but crashed two trains together head-on. Finding out that he was colorblind ended his railroad career because he couldn’t tell red from green.
Afterwards, he went to Honduras to work for the banana railroad companies. They delivered bananas to many places. He was the engineer there. They didn’t care if he was colorblind. Later, he became Chief of Police in Honduras.
From there, he ended up in Guatemala where he learned to handle machine guns with “Machine Gun” Malony. He became head of the secret service in Guatemala. Trouble seemed to follow him wherever he went. He liked to say he was “a Louisiana boy who went from politikin’ to railroadin’ to revolutin’.”
Called a “soldier of fortune,” he died in 1924, penniless in New Orleans, of a malaria related disease.
(Note: The article and photo on the ELHA's June meeting were submitted by Carol Lamm.)
July meeting
The Edward Livingston Historical Association met July 1 at the library in Livingston.
Murphy Painter served as guest speaker.
Mr. Painter’s very interesting and informative topic was “Bayou Manchac and the Amite River through the ages: A Forgotten History.”
An LSU paleontologist identified a mastodon tooth that cut the foot of a young boy while swimming at the KCS railroad bridges crossing Manchac near Hope Villa. Although mastodons were not common in Louisiana, excavations have uncovered pieces bordering both sides of the Mississippi River Valley, at Angola Prison and beside Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish, Tunica Bayou, and Little Bayou Sarah, as well as other sites.
Native Americans arrived about 6,000 B.C. near Alligator Bayou, Spanish Lake, and Bayou Manchac. Early hunter-gatherers appeared where Alligator Bayou joins Bayou Manchac. Europeans arrived on Manchac and the Amite entering Bayou Manchac from the Mississippi River, leaving from Ship Island.
The British established a small fort on Bayou Manchac to entice French and German families to settle at Manchac with promises of liberal land grants after 1763. Other forts were built as well. Captain James Willing was involved in raiding British forts and other properties. The English built Fort Graham in 1779 on the Amite and Manchac on the Livingston Parish side.
Count Bernardo de Galvez sent settlers from the Canary Islands to Galveztown in 1779. Galveztown was located about three miles west of Port Vincent. Galvez later captured Fort Graham, Baton Rouge, Mobile, and Pensacola.
During the war of 1812-16, General Andrew Jackson ordered Manchac to be dammed at the Mississippi River. In 1826, the Louisiana Legislature passed a bill to permanently dam Manchac because of flooding concerns. Attempts have been made, the latest in the 1960s, to open up Bayou Manchac from the Mississippi River to Lake Maurepas.
In 1860, a dirt road ran from Baton Rouge to New Orleans and crossed Bayou Manchac at Hampton’s Ferry, Hope Villa. In 1882, O.A. Bullion bought the store on the Baton Rouge side and opened a cotton gin, lumber mill, moss press, a blacksmith shop, and a ferry charging 5 cents a crossing. The ferry operated until 1917.
The next meeting will be Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at the library in Livingston. Mr. Bill Stafford, archives supervisor, will speak on “The Louisiana State Archives.” The public is invited to attend.
(Note: The article and photo on the ELHA's July meeting were submitted by Florence Crowder.)
