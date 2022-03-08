Edward Livingston Historical Association honors first recipient of Student Research Award

The Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies (CSLS) at Southeastern has selected Max Hopcraft as the first recipient of the Edward Livingston Historical Association (ELHA) Student Research Award.
Max is working on an impressive project about the desegregation of Southeastern that includes an emphasis on how it impacted Livingston Parish.
Max, a resident of Denham Springs, is a recent graduate of the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts at Natchitoches. He is a history major who is working with Professor Samuel C. Hyde.
If you have any information on the desegregation of SLU, particularly its effect on Livingston Parish, please contact him at max.hopcraft@selu.edu or through the Center at 985-549-2151.
Max tentatively plans to present the findings of his study to ELHA on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Livingston Parish Library in Livingston and is open to the public.
(This article was written and submitted by Florence Crowder.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.