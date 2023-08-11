Edward Livingston Historical Association learns about Louisiana State Archives in August meeting

The Edward Livingston Historical Association met Aug. 5 at the Livingston Public Library in Livingston with Mr. Bill Stafford as the featured speaker.
Mr. Stafford is the archives supervisor at the Louisiana State Archives on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.
Mr. Stafford's presentation informed the audience of the collections housed there along with the collections policies, resources that are available there. Among these resources are public vital records that included birth, death and marriage records. Other records include:
-- Vital records collections include Orleans Parish birth, marriage and death records. Some of the famous and infamous vital records includes those of Bonnie and Clyde, Jayne Mansfield, Mel Ott, Jefferson Davis, Louis Prima and Kirk Douglas.
-- Military records include those from the confederacy to WWII
-- Original acts of the La. Legislature from 1804-2005 along with divorces, land records and individual civil matters
-- State penitentiary records from 1866-1960 are included
-- Voter registration collection from 1898 and 1913 along with tax assessment rolls
-- Records of Livingston Parish collections include History of Livingston Parish Police Jury minute books
-- Kerns Collection of Livingston Parish newspapers 1869-1910 and notarial acts of Livingston Parish from 1892-1900.
The archives building is open Monday-Friday 8am-4pm and the first Saturday of every month and is located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.Group tours are available along with personal service from the staff. The archives is a division of the Louisiana Secretary of State.
The next meeting of the ELHA will be September 2 at the Livingston library at 10:00 in Livingston. Mr. Mitch Pratt will be the guest speaker presenting "Maximizing your DNA test results: A Case Study of the Pratt Family using Genealogy Research and DNA."
(This article was submitted by Florence Crowder.)
