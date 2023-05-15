Edward Livingston Historical Association learns history of Albany church

The Edward Livingston Historical Association held its monthly meeting May 6 at the St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland, Catholic Church in Albany.
Mr. Alex Kropog was the guest speaker, relating the history of the church campus and the adjoining cemetery.
Breckenridge Lumber Co. needed help in the field and for folks to buy cut over land. In 1890, the lumber mill opened and in 1896 the Hungarians came to the Albany area. The Breckenridge Co. built a place of worship for both Catholics and Presbyterians to be a multipurpose place. Presently the Presbyterian church is one mile from St. Margaret.
In 1920, there were 300 families here and many raised strawberries. By 1935, the number increased.
The church was built using rough lumber from the mill. The priest traveled to several churches in the area, Immaculate Conception in Denham Springs, Sacred Heart in Livingston, St. Mary in Bear Island and St. Thomas in Springfield, serving the needs of the parish. A seminary was established training priests from all over the world.
The church was built in 1910-1912 and was renovated in 1919 and more recently added 20 feet to the building. There are 14 stations of the cross in the sanctuary that were designed and artistically developed by Norman Faucheux, Sacred and Religious Art in 2020. The church now consists of 1,000 families.
Lunch was provided by the Livingston Parish Commission and various members and was served following the presentation consisting of Hungarian Kolbasz sausage, potato salad, saurekraut, kolche and a large display of other desserts. The group then was treated to a tour of the Hungarian Settlement Museum housed nearby in the former Hungarian school.
The next meeting of the group will be with Oliver Noah Robinson speaking on General Lee Christmas at the library in Livingston at 10 a.m. on June 3, 2023.
(This article was submitted by Florence Crowder.)
