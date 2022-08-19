Edward Livingston Historical Association members learn about National Grange

The Edward Livingston Historical Association met on Aug. 6 at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
Yvonne Lewis Day, the featured speaker, presented information regarding the National Grange.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
The Edward Livingston Historical Association met on Aug. 6 at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
Yvonne Lewis Day, the featured speaker, presented information regarding the National Grange.
The National Grange was founded in 1867 in Washington D.C. and aims to advance the political, economic and social interests of the nation’s farmers. Grange comes from the Latin word “grain.”
Locally, the organization was founded in Sulphur and was the first in southwest Louisiana in 100 years and first in Louisiana in Clinton. The Port Vincent group was the 26th to be formed and Denham Springs was 47th.
Some of its accomplishments were the establishment of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture, rural electrification, rural free delivery farm credit bureaus and credit unions, agriculture extension service and the formation of school clubs Future Farmers of America, 4-H clubs, corn clubs and vocational education in public schools.
It was one of the first organizations to admit women. In 1874, Louisiana State Grange promoted the creation of the Louisiana Agricultural and Mechanical College.
Today, the Grange is primarily a social institution bringing together families and friends.
(This article and photo were submitted by Florence Crowder.)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.