Edwards Livingston Historical Association holds August meeting

The Edwards Livingston Historical Association met on Aug. 6, 2022, at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library. Pictured, from left, are Yvonne Lewis Day, Clark Forrest, and guest speaker Mitch Pratt.

 Photo from Florence Crowder

The Edwards Livingston Historical Association met on Aug. 6 at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, with Mitch Pratt speaking on “My Great Grandfather’s Civil War Service in a Union Unit.”

The next meeting will also be at the library on Oct. 1, with Mr. Alan Sultus, Jr., speaking on “A Marine Archaeologist Exploration of Livingston Parish Rivers.” The public is invited to join the club and attend the meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.