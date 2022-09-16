Edwards Livingston Historical Association holds August meeting

The Edwards Livingston Historical Association met on Aug. 6 at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, with Mitch Pratt speaking on “My Great Grandfather’s Civil War Service in a Union Unit.”
The next meeting will also be at the library on Oct. 1, with Mr. Alan Sultus, Jr., speaking on “A Marine Archaeologist Exploration of Livingston Parish Rivers.” The public is invited to join the club and attend the meeting.
The information given by Mr. Pratt was from his great-grandfather’s 1864-65 journal. Capt. James Turner, 1939-1892, was born in Salisbury, England, before moving to Canada as a cabin boy. He then moved to Iowa where his enlisted his services in 1861, serving as a company baker, and finally to Missouri. He was wounded twice, once in Georgia and once in Mississippi.
In 1864, his regiment marched rom Atlanta to Savannah. In 1865, he was promoted to Captain.
He returned home and married Sarah Stewart in 1866 and became a leading businessman.
(This article and photo were submitted by Florence Crowder.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.