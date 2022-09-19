Eight Livingston Parish teachers have been awarded Deborah Rochelle Teacher Grants to fund instructional, research-based projects that provide direct instruction to local students.

Initiated in 1991, the grant program is managed by the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr., Charitable Foundation to benefit qualified teachers and professional staff in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and St. Tammany parishes.

