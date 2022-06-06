Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,119 graduates in two separate commencement ceremonies in the University Center on Saturday, May 14.
During the ceremonies, the university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to those students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.
Of the 11 recipients, one is from Livingston Parish.
Medal recipients were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
-- Stephen Gay Benton, history major, of Metairie
-- Marina Burguete Diago, music major, of Spain
-- Lauren Gwendolyn Guillory, history major, of Abita Springs
-- Emily Elizabeth Montelepre, psychology major, of Folsom
College of Business
-- Sandra Aden Lelleck, accounting major, of Tickfaw
College of Education
-- Madeleine Elizabeth Abadie, elementary education major, grades 1 – 5, of Mandeville
-- Samantha E. Conley, early childhood education major, PK – 3, of Mandeville
-- Payton Audrey Onellion, early childhood education major, PK – 3, of Denham Springs
College of Nursing and Health Sciences
-- Hannah Irene Robertson, kinesiology major, of Zachary
College of Science and Technology
-- Hunter Hollie, mathematics major, of Ponchatoula
-- Kaitlynn Joy Margavio, biology major, of Covington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.