WALKER -- Elvis will soon enter the building.
And he’ll be singing plenty of his holiday hits.
Jay Dupuis, a Baton Rouge native and one of the most well-known Elvis Presley tribute artists in the world, will return to the Old South Jamboree for a night of The King’s music on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Tickets for the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m., are $20 each and can be purchased by visiting www.jaydupuisaselvis.com or calling (225) 921-8426. All-access passes are also being sold for $30 each.
The first half of the show will be a complete tribute to Elvis’ Christmas and gospel songs. The second half of the show will feature a full Las Vegas-style concert, “like you would’ve seen on any given night in 1962,” Dupuis said.
During the show, Dupuis will be accompanied by the King Creole Orchestra, a 16-piece band made up of performers in and around the Baton Rouge area who specialize in The King’s music. He’ll also be joined by a male quartet.
An Elvis tribute artist since 2010, Dupuis won first place in the “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest” held in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2014. It’s the only such contest sponsored by Elvis Presley Enterprises, the company run by Presley’s family.
Dupuis is also one of the only Elvis tribute artists in the world employed by Elvis Presley Enterprises.
This will be Dupuis’ fifth trip to the Old South Jamboree since January 2018, and he’s been plenty busy since his last visit, delighting large venues and private parties alike with his Elvis Presley looks and voice.
But the Old South Jamboree has become a favorite spot for Dupuis, whose performances there have drawn hundreds to standing room-only crowds. Dupuis hopes his visits will bring attention to the historic music venue that opened in the mid-1960s and has seen the likes of Porter Wagoner, Crystal Gayle, Ernest Tubbs, and Dolly Parton, among a long list of others.
“The one thing I’m trying to do with the Old South is bring it back and let people know about the history of this place,” Dupuis said in an interview with The News in May. “The people that have performed there is absolutely amazing, and to know I can perform at a place that has so much history is incredible. I’d like to bring attention to this place and its history.”
The Old South Jamboree is located at 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker, between the Juban Road and Walker exits. For more information about the Old South Jamboree, call (225) 936-0349 or visit www.oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.