DENHAM SPRINGS -- After a one-year hiatus, Camp Empowerment was back and once again fulfilling its purpose — empowering kids.
Camp Empowerment, which has brought young children together and kept them off the streets nearly every summer since 2009, wrapped up another fun-filled camp with its annual program and awards presentation on Friday, June 30.
This marked the first camp since 2019. Last year’s camp was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since its inception, the purpose of Camp Empowerment has been to “keep kids active and learning during the summer,” said Director Sarah Scott, a retired educator who taught in Livingston Parish for 50 years.
“This camp is meant to empower them,” Scott told parents and guardians on the final day of camp.
The summer enrichment program provides music lessons, art lessons, dance lessons, educational lessons, and more. lt gives children two meals a day and a snack, keeping kids nourished throughout the day.
The program is centered around instilling confidence in the children and teaching them to make correct decisions throughout life, Scott said.
It is held on the grounds of West Livingston High inside the L.M. Lockhart Center.
And after not having a camp for 24 months, it was good to be back.
“Good afternoon, Camp Empowerment,” Scott shouted to a group of nearly 30 children seated on the floor of the L.M. Lockhart Center.
“Good evening, Mrs. Scott,” the campers hollered in response.
The young campers consumed their days by learning chants and songs, listening to educational guest speakers, working on artwork, and playing — lots of that.
The program concluded with a showcase for parents and guardians in which campers — wearing their Camp Empowerment T-shirts — performed a collection of songs and were handed medals for participating.
During the program, several campers performed a dance routine to a medley of Disney songs, all under the guidance of instructors from the Odyssey Academy of Dance. Following that, they belted out songs they learned under the direction of Sandra Brown, and some played music on the piano under Maria Riley.
At one point, campers stood up and displayed the various safety measures they learned from volunteers from Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD). They also recited a poem entitled, “My Little Hands.”
Near the end, campers rattled off a slew of Bible facts they learned during the camp before some were allowed to talk about their favorite parts of Camp Empowerment.
One camper said camp taught him how to be kind to himself and others. Another said it was great for everyone to be together.
One young girl kept it short and sweet, saying simply, “Camp Empowerment was fun,” drawing a laugh from those gathered.
At the end of the program, Co-Director Deborah Robinson handed medals to all who attended.
Scott spent a few minutes singling out Robinson and all the others who donated either money, supplies, or time to make this year’s camp another success. She added that this year’s camp was dedicated to the late Arther Perkins, a former supporter who passed away last year due to COVID-19.
Scott also thanked parents for bringing the campers to camp every day, calling the entire experience “a group effort.”
“We made it through, by the grace of God,” Scott said.
