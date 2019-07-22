WALKER -- With two teenagers in the house, Angie Tintaya knows all too well how expensive the start of the school year can be.
Backpacks, pencils, loose leaf paper, notebooks, flash cards, highlighters — it all adds up.
And that’s before you start thinking about buying uniforms, which “may or may not fit” a few months into the school year, she said.
“Even for two income families, it’s hard to keep up with everything,” Tintaya said. “So every little bit helps.”
Tintaya and several other families recently received some help from the Walker Police Department, which held its annual “From Our Uniform to Yours” drive on Friday, July 19.
Families seeking school uniforms lined up along one wall of the activity building at Walker Baptist Church. After signing in, parents and their children searched the piles of uniforms that laid atop a dozen or so tables as a team of volunteers helped them find the perfect fit.
Mr. Gatti’s, Dominos and Rotello’s in Walker donated pizza for the event, and Coke products and Cane’s lemonade and tea were also provided. The Livingston Parish Library Bookmobile was also present, giving children a chance to catch up on some reading before school starts Aug. 9.
“This is a good thing,” said volunteer Connie Glover, a former teacher who remembers how stressful buying uniforms can be for both parents and children. “I don’t know why more people don’t get involved in it.”
While her teenage daughters tried on uniforms, Tintaya said the police department’s uniform drive “helps more than they know.” Uniforms are made available to any child attending a Livingston Parish school. With all the other purchases that go into sending children to school, she said having “one less thing” to worry about never hurts.
“Even something as small as a uniform can relieve a huge burden off of families,” Tintaya said. “Sometimes people just need some extra help.”
For the last 15 years, the Walker Police Department has tried to help as much as possible.
The back-to-school uniform drive has been held every year since 2005, when it was launched under former WPD Chief Hunter Grimes. The police department begins collecting uniforms in late spring and throughout the summer.
Uniforms are dropped off at the police department and area businesses before being shipped to Quik & Handy Cleaners, which cleans the gently-used uniforms at no cost. After that, they’re arranged inside Walker Baptist Church’s activity center, where children of all ages have a chance at taking two uniforms home.
The uniform drive continues under current Chief David Addison, who looks forward to the event every year.
“This is fun,” said Addison, who was volunteering at his third uniform drive as police chief. “We just want to do something to give back to the community. As long as I’m chief, we’ll do this every year.”
Though numbers have been down in recent years, the need is still there, said Cindy McMorris, administrative assistant for the police department. Forty uniforms were given out within the first 30 minutes of the uniforms drive, which McMorris called her “favorite thing” the department does.
“It’s nice to give back to the community, especially for something that’s so needed,” she said.
