WATSON -- They raced to see who was the fastest.
They competed to see who had the strongest arm.
They jumped as far as they could to see who could get the most distance.
But one thing was certain — there were no losers on this day, only winners.
The 2020 Livingston Parish Area Special Olympics drew hundreds of special athletes along with their families and friends to Live Oak High’s campus for a day of friendly competition on Friday, Feb. 21.
The day-long event was pushed back a day because of inclement weather, but that only made these special athletes all the more eager to get started.
Starting with the “Parade of Athletes,” the day-long event challenged athletes of all ages in a series of throwing, jumping, and running events. Special athletes were paired with high school students and spent the entire day competing, laughing, and fist-bumping one another before they all enjoyed lunch on the turf of Live Oak High’s football field.
Buses arrived on campus around 8:30 a.m., and athletes were immediately paired with their high school “Buddies,” who spent the entire day with their special friends. More than 150 athletes from dozens of schools took part in the festivities, with nearly twice as many student volunteers from Live Oak High, Denham Springs High, Holden High, and French Settlement High.
The games started with a pre-ceremonial parade in which athletes and their buddies marched around the LOHS track, holding up banners and waving at fans in the stands. A brief ceremony followed, highlighted by Live Oak High student Kayla Ordes, the school’s 2020 “Yes I Can!” winner, reciting the athlete’s oath.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Dupuy then performed the ceremonial lighting of the torch, and after that, competition ensued.
With fans cheering them on from the stands and sidelines, athletes engaged in a series of competitions that included the softball toss and the standing long jump as well as walking, running, and wheelchair races.
When they weren’t competing, athletes and their buddies relaxed on the turf, checked out the other competitions, or cooled down with some water. Some even passed the time by playing “tag.”
