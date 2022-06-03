Expert discuss DNA in Edward Livingston Historical Association meeting

The Edward Livingston Historical Association’s monthly meeting was held May 7 at the library in Livingston with a full house.
The speaker was Mitch Pratt with the subject of DNA, explaining “What is DNA?”
DNA testing can provide a list of matches. One common project for those looking for shared matches is to build a family tree. Mr. Forrest related that his wife, Barbara, discovered she has DNA in common with ELHA member pictured, Della Pressler and her cousin Darryl Andrews.
A case study was done to find the common ancestor of her, Della and Darryl using matches and Ancestry. The more DNA in common, the closer the ancestor.
Following the presentation, several members had questions that were answered in full by the speaker. As usual, attendees enjoyed a time of fellowship and refreshments.
(This article was written and submitted by Florence Crowder.)
(0) comments
