DENHAM SPRINGS -- Mack plopped on the ground, rolled on his back, and waited for Rev. Dan Krutz to rub his belly.
On a day when the reverend was bestowing blessings upon dozens of animals, the great white dog was eager for his turn.
“As you all can see,” Krutz said as he smiled and lovingly patted Mack on the side, “I have a special relationship with this one.”
With the sun shining on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon, a crowd of pet owners and their furry companions gathered on pews outside St. Francis Episcopal Church in Denham Springs for the annual “Blessing of the Animals” ceremony.
Many churches hold similar ceremonies across the U.S. in celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, which is traditionally held on Oct. 4 each year. The feast commemorates the life of the patron saint — who is most closely associated with animals and the environment — and it is a popular day for pets to be “blessed.”
The tradition dates back to when St. Francis was alive in the 12th and 13th centuries, Krutz told those gathered. A legend claims that St. Francis was once called upon to help a village that had been terrorized by a wolf. He ventured out to find the wolf, and upon doing so, it’s said that he made the sign of the cross and the wolf laid down at his feet before receiving a blessing from St. Francis.
“In many ways, this is the love of God’s creation,” Krutz said. “Today we pray to St. Francis that his blessing be upon us and call to St. Francis for the love of creation and love of our pets.”
Many of the animals brought to the blessing were dogs and puppies, though some pet owners brought cats and kittens. Lacey Procell brought her 2-year-old serval Havoc, a slender, spotted exotic cat with pointed ears.
“Look at you,” Krutz said as Havoc made a slight hissing sound.
The ceremony was split into two parts, giving church members and the public at large multiple chances to have Krutz say a prayer over them and their pets. Each animal received a treat and a special medal for their collars.
Along with the blessing of the animals, the program included the Prayer of St. Francis, the singing of hymns, a reading from the Book of Genesis about "God's living creatures," and the sprinkling of holy water.
Going with the animals theme, hot dogs were served free of charge during the event, and visitors were able to interact with animals brought from the Baton Rouge Zoo, including a turtle, insects, and a hedgehog who constantly bundled himself up in his fur.
The church also collected items for the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, which brought cats and dogs for visitors to play with.
