The Petite Princess Company hosted its first ever “Cookies and Cocoa with Santa” at The Rustic Room, a new event venue in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
“Cookies and Cocoa with Santa” was held on Saturday, Dec. 18, with sessions at both 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Families were treated to Christmas caroling with the Red Stick Elves, storytime and photos with Santa, cookie decorating, and Santa list creation.
“We are so excited about this wonderful new venue in the heart of the Antique Village,” said Venessa Lewis, owner of Petite Princess Company. “We hoped to bring our highly popular family events to Livingston Parish for a while now, but we needed the perfect place.
“Rustic Room has the charm and great customer service we need to make our events magical. This will become an annual holiday event for the people of Livingston and we are excited to return next year.”
Based in Denham Springs, the Petite Princess Company is Louisiana’s largest children’s entertainment company, servicing all of South Louisiana for birthday parties, corporate events, festivals and more.
The company has more than 30 different characters including princesses, mermaids, seasonal elves, Peter Rabbit and more.
The Rustic Room is Denham Springs’ newest event rental facility, and it is the perfect size for birthdays, baby showers, wedding showers, family reunions, holiday parties, small weddings, and more.
The two companies have already hosted several events together and plan to bring many more opportunities for first-class family entertainment.
For more information on Petite Princess Company or any of its upcoming events, visit www.petiteprincesscompany.com or their Facebook page.
For more information on the Rustic Room, please call Ashley Brashear at 225-241-3610 or visit the business’ Facebook page.
