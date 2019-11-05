DENHAM SPRINGS -- Special needs children and their families gathered at North Park in Denham Springs for the “Rylee Gives Back Fall Festival” on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The festival featured dozens of booths lined up along a walking path at the park’s edge, where people enjoyed activity booths, candy stations, food, crafts, face painting, balloon characters and more.
There was also trick-or-treat tables, refreshments from Smoothie King, and volunteers from multiple churches and organizations. To top it off, many children arrived wearing their brightly-colored Halloween costumes as they filled their baskets and bags with candy.
The point of the festival, according to organizer Amber Roberts, was to create an environment where special needs children “won’t feel judged and can just be themselves.”
“We want it to be just for special needs children and their families,” Amber said before the event. “This will be a time for them to have fun, relax, and just enjoy themselves.”
The event was sponsored by Rylee Gives Back, a local non-profit organization dedicated to assisting special needs children that Amber and her husband Matt created in memory of their daughter, who passed away at 2 years old on March 14, 2018.
Following her passing, the Roberts family started the non-profit organization to benefit other special needs children, like Rylee, who was born with a genetic disorder called Miller Dieker Syndrome.
Since its formation, the organization has made weighted blankets for local autistic children, feeding tube kits for children, and receiving blankets for the local neonatal intensive care unit. Rylee Gives Back has also purchased and donated preemie/newborn onesies and socks to the local NICU.
During the festival, Amber expressed appreciation for the public’s support.
“The community really came together for this,” she said. “I just put the word out, and all kinds of people were calling me offering to help. People just wanted to be a part of it.”
