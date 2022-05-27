Fifteen complete Louisiana Master Gardener program

Fifteen new graduates of the Louisiana Master Gardener (LMG) program were honored at a reception given by current Livingston Parish Master Gardeners.
The reception was held at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Thursday, May 19.
New graduates completed a 14-week, in-depth course that covered topics such as soil fertility, plant health, fruit and vegetable care, weed management, entomology, lawn care, and selection and care of landscape ornamentals.
The new graduates — “Louisiana Master Gardener Apprentices” — will become certified LMGs upon completion of 40 hours of volunteer service. After that, continuation as a Certified LMG requires 20 hours of volunteer service and 6 hours of continuing education per year.
Certified LMGs assist the LSU AgCenter in providing research-based horticultural education to home, school, and community gardeners.
The next class for Livingston Parish residents will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at the Southeaster Livingston Center in Walker.
For more information, contact Clark Robertson, assistant county agent horticulture, at (225) 686-3020 or CRobertson@agcenter.lsu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.