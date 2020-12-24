LSU conferred a record-breaking 1,966 degrees on graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Tiger Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18.
Of that total, 54 are from Livingston Parish, including two who graduated Cum Laude and three who graduated Magna Cum Laude.
One Livingston Parish graduate also received a master’s degree, while another obtained a doctorate.
It was the university’s first in-person commencement since before the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, following virtual ceremonies in the spring and summer.
In addition to the outdoor ceremony, LSU had a virtual ceremony later in the day for those who couldn’t attend the morning event, with the names of all the graduates displayed on scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.
During the commencement, Interim President Tom Galligan told the graduates how proud he was of them for persevering through this difficult year as they finished their degrees, but reminded them that terrible times are terrific teachers.
“The experience of confronting a great challenge in life and digging deep within yourself to overcome it provides you with invaluable knowledge and perspective that cannot be obtained in any classroom,” he said.
The total number of graduates was a record for a fall class, the university said.
Listed below are the graduates from Livingston Parish.
(Editor’s Note: *graduated Cum Laude; **graduated Magna Cum Laude.)
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
Alexis R. Boyd, Watson
Ayana D. Buchanan, Denham Springs
Taylor Nicole Gaspard, Walker
Melissa Rose Welch, Denham Springs*
College of Art & Design
Grace Jannie Leblanc, Denham Springs
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Karli M. Gautreaux, Watson
Jordan Alan Lemon, Denham Springs*
Ian N. May, Walker
Kenneth Neal McCleary, III, Watson
Victoria A. Tassin, Denham Springs
Erica Elizabeth Wilson, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Gena Claire Bergeron, Walker
Amber Lynn Cradeur, Watson**
Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs
Jonathan Ray Efferson, Walker
Cameron Harris, Walker
Alexis Madeleine Harrouch, Watson
Peyton Thomas Heyward, Denham Springs
Hayden Bradley Johnson, Denham Springs
Garrett Michael Jones, Walker
Gracie Cecilia Kennard, Denham Springs
Michael Joseph Lachney, Denham Springs
Jarrett Timothy Lobell, French Settlement
Schuyler Pablico, Denham Springs
Daniel Westley Price, Walker
Austin James Roberts, Denham Springs
Casey Lane Schibler, Denham Springs
Andrew Donald Shelton, Watson
College of Human Sciences & Education
Jacob Bradley Barber, French Settlement
Cole Adam Davis, Denham Springs
Cody Blain Fontenot, Watson
Lauren Elizabeth Foster, Denham Springs
Kelly Dawn Gregoire, Denham Springs
Sophie Jo Matthews, Walker
Brennan Michael Wall, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Morgan Leigh Alexander, Denham Springs
Ashley Elizabeth Barber, Maurepas
David Ogden Bennett, Denham Springs
Nicholas Joseph Cashio, Denham Springs
Lauren V. Estrada, Walker
Hannah Nicole Haggenmacher-Miller, Denham Springs
Alexandra Nicole Jones, Livingston
Skylar Rene Louque, Denham Springs
Michael Neal Starkey, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Camryn Brooke Curtis, Denham Springs**
College of Science
Ailar Arasteh, Denham Springs
Austin Samuel Barnes, Denham Springs**
Madison Marie Chapple, Watson
Aaron Chase Kastner, Denham Springs
Amber L. Metz, Walker
Zachary Austin Smith, Watson
Alyssa Kathryn Williams, Denham Springs
Graduate School
(Master's)
Megan Theresa Archer, Denham Springs
(Doctorate)
Garrett Kyle Wheat, Walker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.