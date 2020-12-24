Fall 2020 commencement

An in-person commencement ceremony is held inside Tiger Stadium for fall 2020 graduates on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. 

 Photo by Eddy Perez

LSU conferred a record-breaking 1,966 degrees on graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Tiger Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18.

Of that total, 54 are from Livingston Parish, including two who graduated Cum Laude and three who graduated Magna Cum Laude.

One Livingston Parish graduate also received a master’s degree, while another obtained a doctorate.

It was the university’s first in-person commencement since before the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, following virtual ceremonies in the spring and summer.

In addition to the outdoor ceremony, LSU had a virtual ceremony later in the day for those who couldn’t attend the morning event, with the names of all the graduates displayed on scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.

During the commencement, Interim President Tom Galligan told the graduates how proud he was of them for persevering through this difficult year as they finished their degrees, but reminded them that terrible times are terrific teachers.

“The experience of confronting a great challenge in life and digging deep within yourself to overcome it provides you with invaluable knowledge and perspective that cannot be obtained in any classroom,” he said.

The total number of graduates was a record for a fall class, the university said.

Listed below are the graduates from Livingston Parish.

(Editor’s Note: *graduated Cum Laude; **graduated Magna Cum Laude.)

Livingston Parish

College of Agriculture

Alexis R. Boyd, Watson

Ayana D. Buchanan, Denham Springs

Taylor Nicole Gaspard, Walker

Melissa Rose Welch, Denham Springs*

College of Art & Design

Grace Jannie Leblanc, Denham Springs

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Karli M. Gautreaux, Watson

Jordan Alan Lemon, Denham Springs*

Ian N. May, Walker

Kenneth Neal McCleary, III, Watson

Victoria A. Tassin, Denham Springs

Erica Elizabeth Wilson, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Gena Claire Bergeron, Walker

Amber Lynn Cradeur, Watson**

Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs

Jonathan Ray Efferson, Walker

Cameron Harris, Walker

Alexis Madeleine Harrouch, Watson

Peyton Thomas Heyward, Denham Springs

Hayden Bradley Johnson, Denham Springs

Garrett Michael Jones, Walker

Gracie Cecilia Kennard, Denham Springs

Michael Joseph Lachney, Denham Springs

Jarrett Timothy Lobell, French Settlement

Schuyler Pablico, Denham Springs

Daniel Westley Price, Walker

Austin James Roberts, Denham Springs

Casey Lane Schibler, Denham Springs

Andrew Donald Shelton, Watson

College of Human Sciences & Education

Jacob Bradley Barber, French Settlement

Cole Adam Davis, Denham Springs

Cody Blain Fontenot, Watson

Lauren Elizabeth Foster, Denham Springs

Kelly Dawn Gregoire, Denham Springs

Sophie Jo Matthews, Walker

Brennan Michael Wall, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Morgan Leigh Alexander, Denham Springs

Ashley Elizabeth Barber, Maurepas

David Ogden Bennett, Denham Springs

Nicholas Joseph Cashio, Denham Springs

Lauren V. Estrada, Walker

Hannah Nicole Haggenmacher-Miller, Denham Springs

Alexandra Nicole Jones, Livingston

Skylar Rene Louque, Denham Springs

Michael Neal Starkey, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Camryn Brooke Curtis, Denham Springs**

College of Science

Ailar Arasteh, Denham Springs

Austin Samuel Barnes, Denham Springs**

Madison Marie Chapple, Watson

Aaron Chase Kastner, Denham Springs

Amber L. Metz, Walker

Zachary Austin Smith, Watson

Alyssa Kathryn Williams, Denham Springs

Graduate School

(Master's)

Megan Theresa Archer, Denham Springs

(Doctorate)

Garrett Kyle Wheat, Walker

