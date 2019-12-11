DENHAM SPRINGS -- Every year, Joyce Annison and her team of volunteers make their lists and check them twice.
Every year, they watch as people from all backgrounds come to collect bags full of toys for their children, who otherwise would have nothing to open Christmas morning.
Every year, Annison and her volunteers can’t wait for the next.
This year was no different.
Presents and a Christmas meal were served to more than a dozen families when volunteers from First United Methodist Church in Denham Springs took part in the church’s annual Christmas distribution program.
Funds for the program came from the church’s congregation and the community, which donated enough money to purchase $10,000 worth of gifts for 80 children from 19 low-income families in the city.
Each bag contained toys and clothes, and the boxed meals included a frozen turkey from Carter’s Supermarket and other holiday treats from the church’s food pantry.
The holiday distribution program started 24 years ago under Annison, a member of First United Methodist Church who began the program while working as a school nurse. After retiring in 2002, she brought the program to the church, where it’s been carried out ever since.
Each year, Annison reaches out to local schools to find out which students are in need. This year, the church was able to purchase $125 worth of gifts for each child, Annison said.
“These toys are brought specifically for that child,” Annison said.
Families arrived at the church on Tuesday, Dec. 10, to pick up their Christmas presents and boxed meals. Volunteers helped them check in, find their bags filled with presents, and load them in their cars.
Things are just getting revved up at First United Methodist Church, which held a reconsecration ceremony to dedicate its newly-renovated sanctuary in late October. It was the public’s first chance to see all the changes that were done at the church, which launched a capital campaign for the seven-month renovation project that Rev. Scott Bullock said cost “north of $800,000.”
Most of the sanctuary’s roofing and its structure are new, Bullock told The News in an earlier interview. The church also added a new electrical system, made “significant renovations” to the air conditioning and heating system, refinished most of the woodwork, and remodeled its front foyer, which included the addition of a handicap-accessible bathroom.
Though they’ve been back in their sanctuary for more than a month, the church is inviting the public to see all that was done while celebrating the holidays.
First United Methodist Church, located at 316 Centerville Street, will hold a “Christmas Cantata” inside the sanctuary starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. The church will then hold three Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24. Two will be held inside the sanctuary at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., while another will take place in the casual worship center at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.firstumcds.org or call (225) 665-8995.
(1) comment
Great Article! Thank you for covering this amazing ministry that First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs offers to the community!
