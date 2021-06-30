For those who love to fish and hunt, it’s time to renew that license.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding anglers and hunters that their licenses expire Wednesday, June 30.
However, the expiration doesn’t apply to those who purchased a license during the month of June.
In a statement, LDWF officials encouraged anglers and hunters to renew their licenses online. Purchasing and renewing a license can be done quickly online by visiting https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.
“Purchasing your license online will easily allow you to have a copy of your license emailed to you,” officials said in a statement. “This will allow you to save a digital copy on your mobile device, with no need to carry a printed copy.”
Licenses can be purchased at designated local vendors or at the LDWF office in Baton Rouge. Acceptable methods of payment for purchases made online are Visa, MasterCard, and Discover.
