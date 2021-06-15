Five current Southeastern Louisiana University students will compete at the 2021 Miss Louisiana Competition this week.
Scheduled for June 17-19, the pageant will take place at the WL Jack Howard Theatre in Monroe, La.
Miss Southeastern 2020, Janine Hatcher of Chesapeake, Va., and the newly crowned Miss Southeastern 2021, Lily Gayle of Hammond, will represent the university at the competition. Gayle will compete under the title of Miss Green and Gold due to the cancellation of the competition last summer.
Additional Southeastern students vying for the Miss Louisiana title are Alyssa Larose of Kenner, Miss Lincoln Parish 2021; Catherine Wooton of Belle Chasse, Miss North Louisiana Bayou 2021; and Megan Magri of St. Rose, Miss Pride of Twin Cities 2021.
As candidates in the Miss Louisiana Organization, each woman has a social impact initiative. Wooton promotes sexual assault awareness. Larose advocates for Type-1 Diabetics. Hatcher calls her initiative “Respect Individual Potential.” Gayle’s initiative is called “The Lifter’s Project.” She created the initiative to raise awareness for depression, anxiety, and anorexia. Magri advocates for military families. Southeastern Alumna, Jessica Thonn, is also competing. Her title is Miss Dixie Stockshow and she advocates for mental health.
Five Southeastern students have won the Miss Louisiana title since its beginning in 1922. The final night of the competition will air live at 8 p.m. on WUPL-TV, KATC-CW, KAQY-TV, KALB-TV, WBTR-TV, and KPXJ-TV.
