SPRINGFIELD -- The Florida Parishes Missionary Baptist Association (FPMBA) will hold its fifth annual back-to-school drive and health and wellness pavilion from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.
Known as H.E.A.L — Health Education for an Amazing Lifestyle — the free event is being held in conjunction with the FPMBA Congress of Christian Education. It will take place at the Galilee MBC Nehemiah Center in Springfield, located at 25969 Haynes Settlement Road.
Presented in collaboration with LSU Health & RKM Primary Care, H.E.A.L. provides an opportunity for participating health and non-profit organizations to conduct screenings and provide information about health-related issues to individuals attending the pavilion.
The health screenings being offered include blood pressure checks, glucose screenings, dental screenings, health education, and vision screenings, among others.
In addition, all students who attend will receive healthy snacks, water, door prizes, uniform vouchers, and a backpack filled with school supplies, provided by community leaders and local businesses. As many as 300 backpacks have been given out in recent years.
The annual blood drive will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. (also on Saturday, July 27, at the Galilee MBC Nehemiah Center).
For more information, to donate blood, to register as a health vendor, or make a donation, please contact Dinah Carter at (985) 974-5118.
