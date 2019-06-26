In the midst of an annual migration that takes them from South America across the Gulf of Mexico and into North America for breeding season, a collection of Purple Martins found a home at Live Oak High.
Krista Adams, a Purple Martin expert from Denham Springs, recently spotted the birds flying around the school’s Purple Martin birdhouse, which was installed during the past school year.
During her visit, Adams counted a total of seven nests along with 35 eggs/hatchlings. The babies are fledgling, Adams said, and the families will stay for a week or two before finding a roost to join and flying back to South America.
Best known for their chattering song, social antics, and graceful flight, Purple Martins are the largest member of the swallow family in North America and are the first spring Neotropical migrant to arrive, according to the Purple Martin Conservation Association (PMCA).
They start their spring migration from South America as early as December, and many continue the migration for several months and can begin nesting in southern Canada as late as June, according to the PMCA.
Martins depend on human-supplied housing east of the Rocky Mountains, the PMCA says. They prefer their homes to be high off the ground and in open-spaced areas away from trees, and they like to nest in groups.
The PMCA website recently posted a live feed of an active Purple Martin nest in Pennsylvania. The eggs just hatched a few days ago, and the video gives viewers an inside look of the gourd rack and how parents raise their young over the next month. The video can be found by clicking here.
Soon though, Purple Martins will head back south.
According to the PMCA, Purple Martins spend their non-breeding season in 11 different South American countries: Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, British Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana.
The majority of Martins winter in Brazil, which has the appropriate tropical-to-temperate climate, an extensive river system, and more than 60 percent of the Amazon rainforest.
With Purple Martins set to head back to South America in June and July, Adams said the local houses and gourd racks will stay open for another month or so for any birds migrating from the north that may need rest before flying across the Gulf of Mexico.
After that, her and her family of Purple Martin lovers will close or take down all housing by early September.
But their work doesn’t stop when the last Martin flies off.
“We spend the fall participating in events, planning for next season, and making any repairs if they are needed,” Adams said in an email. “We’ll start getting the houses up late December through mid-January and then we wait for that first arrival!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.