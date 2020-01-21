DENHAM SPRINGS -- Standing behind the pulpit of the city’s oldest church, Dr. Barbara Carpenter gave three lessons she believes must be imparted to the next generation of leaders.
First, they must be taught to “dream the impossible dream.”
Second, they must learn “to never throw in the towel.”
Third, they must know that “to whom much is given, much is required.”
Those three lessons, Carpenter said, stem from the same message, one that was preached numerous times by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the only non-president to have a national holiday in his honor.
The next generation must the value serving others, as King did.
“Let’s encourage the young people of the community to follow King’s dream, that everyone can be great because everyone can serve,” she said. “Let’s get out there and see what else we can do to help somebody else.”
Carpenter’s impassioned speech about community service — a message delivered and lived out by King throughout his life — was one of the highlights of a community-wide march and ceremony celebrating the civil rights leader on Monday, Jan. 20.
Held less than a week after what would’ve been King’s 91st birthday, the 2020 MLK Day program included a march that was followed by music, prayer, scripture readings, and an inspiring speech from Carpenter, representative for House District 63.
A career educator who comes from “a long line of preachers and teachers,” Carpenter stressed the importance of community service during her 30-minute sermon inside Roberts United Methodist Church, the city’s first African-American church that was founded in a log cabin in the late 1800s.
During her speech, Carpenter said people tend to overlook the real reason behind the establishment of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, which is the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service.
“It is a day on, not a day off,” Carpenter said.
The annual march and ceremony has been held in Denham Springs since the early 1990s, shortly after MLK Day was first observed nationally.
As usual, the celebration began with a march that started near the site of the former West Livingston High School — an all-black school that drew students from Watson, Port Vincent, Walker, Livingston, and Denham Springs before integration closed its doors in 1969 — and ended at Roberts United Methodist Church.
With many bundled up in jackets and beanies on a chilly morning, community leaders and citizens gathered for the march that took them through the streets of Denham Springs. Led by a police escort, a few dozen people sang “We Shall Overcome” as they passed by cars that were stopped in their tracks by two police officers atop flashing motorcycles.
Leading the procession was a banner that read, “Still We Rise: Dream, Believe, Do.” Many wore T-shirts with the same message atop a picture of King delivering his famous “I Have A Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Marchers arrived at the sanctuary shortly before 11 a.m. Inside the church, the MLK Community Choir led the congregation in numerous gospel tunes, including “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Lift Every Voice.”
Fred Banks, chairman of the Denham Springs Martin Luther King, Jr., Task Force, also presented Nora Perkins and Hattie B. Johnson, two former Livingston Parish teachers, with the group’s annual award given for upstanding citizenship.
But before he did, Banks commended those in attendance for taking part in the annual ceremony.
“We’ve been doing this for a number of years, and every year it gets a little better,” Banks said before presenting the awards. “I leave here feeling rejuvenated.”
After the award presentations and the offertory period, Carpenter took the podium for her sermon. Carpenter has spent 27 years on the board of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority and currently serves as the Dean of International Affairs and University Outreach at Southern University.
One of the programs she’s most proud of at Southern University is the “service learning” course, one that every student must take in order to graduate. To Carpenter, it teaches students the importance of not only obtaining a degree, but of using their skills to help others less fortunate.
“Our children need to be taught how to help others and to give back for whatever has been given to them,” she said. “Of all of King’s beliefs and quotes, he always said that life’s most persistent and urgent questions [ask] what are you doing for others.
“It is the community service part of King’s life that is the reason for the MLK Day celebration today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.