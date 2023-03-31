Four Southeastern Louisiana University students have been named recipients of Emmy scholarships.
Taylor Nettle of Lacombe, Alexis Genovese of Husser, Ian Nicoll of Covington, and Wesley Ennis of Baton Rouge were among the 27 college broadcasting students from the southeast region of the U.S. to win the esteemed Emmy Student Scholarship.
The award is presented by the Emmy Suncoast Region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The Suncoast Region awarded $93,175 in scholarships with the Southeastern Channel having the second-highest number of recipients, trailing only the University of Miami, which had five.
Scholarship winners must have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average.
Receiving scholarships for the academic year were Genovese with a $5,000 scholarship and Nettle with a $3,500 scholarship. Both Ennis and Nicoll earned a $1,500 stipend as well. The Southeastern Channel has now had nine Emmy scholarship winners in the past six years.
“The Emmy organization is the most prestigious in television, and it honors only the very best and most deserving,” said Southeastern Channel General Manager Rick Settoon. “Taylor, Alexis, Ian and Wesley have earned these scholarships with not only their outstanding work at the Southeastern Channel, but with their classroom achievements as well.”
“It’s a real confirmation of their future in the television industry to receive this level of distinction and financial investment from the Emmys, and it should boost their confidence going forward as well as help provide for their student financial needs,” Settoon said. “We’re so excited and proud of all four of them, and we appreciate the Suncoast Emmys for their support.”
Each year, the Suncoast Chapter offers scholarships to graduating high school seniors and to college and university students who reside within the Suncoast Region, which includes the states of Florida and Louisiana, the Mobile-Pensacola market area, and Puerto Rico.
In order to be eligible, students must plan to attend or currently attend a four-year college or university in the Suncoast Region and must have a declared major in communications/broadcasting with a concentration in television. Other requirements include letters of recommendation, a one-page bio, a written essay on an assigned television topic, and the submission of two work samples.
Nettle is an award-winning reporter-anchor for the student newscast, “Northshore News,” and a reporter, anchor and director for the Southeastern Channel’s live sports programming, including the student sportscast, “The Big Game,” and live game productions for ESPN+.
She has also produced, directed, written, shot, edited and animated commercials, promos, entertainment shows, and other live events.
Genovese is also an award-winning reporter-anchor for “Northshore News,” and Nicoll has reported and anchored “The Big Game,” while serving as a color analyst on live game broadcasts. Ennis produced, directed, shot and edited commercials, promos and entertainment show segments, while also working on a variety of live, multi-camera productions, including live sports events, forums and music events.
In its 20 years of existence, the Southeastern Channel has won over 500 national, international and regional awards, including 23 awards from the Emmys. The channel can be seen on Spectrum Cable 199 in Tangipahoa, Livingston, St. Tammany and St. Helena parishes and on mounthermonTV.com for viewers in Washington Parish.
In addition, the live 24-7 broadcast can be seen on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, the Spectrum App, and the channel’s website at thesoutheasternchannel.com, which also offers programs via video on demand. The Southeastern Channel is available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
