The Suburban Reviewers Book Club held its monthly meeting on Oct. 2 inside the Westing Meeting Room of the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
The meeting’s guest speaker was Louisiana native Jessica H. Schexnayder, who along with Mary H. Manheim co-authored the book “Fragile Grounds: Louisiana’s Endangered Cemeteries.”
During the meeting, Schexnayder said she is passionate about documenting the people, history, and cultures of south Louisiana. Her writing and photography have been featured in many publications in the state and beyond.
Released in 2017, “Fragile Grounds” combines data, photographs and stories of endangered cemeteries in Louisiana’s coastal zone and beyond to explain how burial places link the fragile land to the frailty of the state's threatened community structures. The book also highlights the state's “vibrant diversity” and the need to document its unique burial customs and traditions.
Many cemeteries are endangered due to coastal erosion, sinking land, inland and coastal flooding, storm surge and sea-level rise. Louisiana loses 80 percent of the nation’s coastal land loss. Expansion, eminent domain, and urban neglect also take a toll on Louisiana’s cemeteries, which the authors describe as “vital links to the past.”
Ms Schexnayder photographed the cemeteries featured in “Fragile Grounds.” Being a resident of Watson when the Great Flood of 2016 hit Livingston Parish, she thought it was significant to stop the book production to include cemeteries in Watson and Denham Springs. Her photos picture the destruction caused in the local cemeteries by catastrophic flooding.
Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery is featured in “Fragile Grounds,” which was of great interest to Mayor Gerard Landry, who made a visit to the book club meeting. He said he had strived to have the ungrounded graves identified and reinterred in the city cemetery.
Schexnayder was thanked for her very interesting and thought provoking presentation.
Hostesses Cheri Dawson, Kathy de Generes, Terri Easterly, JoAnn Graul, Susan Jackson, Marian Landry, and Elizabeth Smith provided a tasty lunch of sandwiches, fruit, dips and desserts. The tables were decorated with fall flowers, leaves and scarecrows.
Past President Cissy Benton Grantham called the meeting to order in the absence of President Judith Nesom. Secretary Kathy de Generes called the roll and read the minutes from the September meeting. Treasurer Gayle Brown gave the treasurer’s report. Theresa Dendinger gave a report on possibilities for the May 2020 outing.
