Raising Cane’s is offering free coleslaw in honor of its most famous spokesperson — Coach O.
The Louisiana-based restaurant will offer free coleslaw — LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s favorite item at Raising Cane’s — at all of its establishments statewide on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The one-day offer comes days before the top-ranked LSU Tigers (14-0) take on No. 3 Clemson (14-0) in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 13. The game is slated to start at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
In a press release announcing the offer, Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves called Orgeron “a true Caniac” before saying that Orgeron’s favorite item at the popular eatery is coleslaw.
“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Coach O and the incredible success of his team,” Graves said. “We are so proud of Coach O and so grateful for everything he has brought to our home state.”
There are 65 Raising Cane’s restaurants across Louisiana, including three in Livingston Parish (two in Denham Springs, one in Walker). Dine-in and drive-thru customers can receive one free coleslaw per person by mentioning the promotion at any restaurant during regular business hours on Thursday.
Raising Cane’s also announced it will close all Louisiana restaurants at 7:30 p.m. on Monday so employees can watch the championship game.
