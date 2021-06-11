This weekend, fishing is free.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will hold its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13.
Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license, said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet in a press release.
“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to get outside and enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” Montoucet said. “Whether your interest is saltwater or fresh, we encourage you to get on the water with family and friends and enjoy some of the best fishing on the planet.”
While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend, Montoucet said.
In addition, a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during Free Fishing weekend when possessing tunas, snappers, groupers, amberjacks, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphin fish, billfish, and swordfish.
When registering for an ROLP, anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option when asked for their license type. Registering for an ROLP in this manner does not require a fishing license number, and the ROLP will be valid June 12-13.
To register for an ROLP, please go to https://rolp.wlf.la.gov or download the ROLP app in the Apple App Store.
Montoucet also reminded the public that anytime outside of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Anyone who wishes to continue fishing throughout the year can purchase a state fishing license at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.
Purchasing a fishing license provides funding for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education, and fisheries management through the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.
