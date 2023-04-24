French author, artist visits Baton Rouge

On March 16, Baton Rouge was honored to have visitors Denis and Theresa Clavreul of Nantes, France, visit the visitor center, with Florence Crowder serving as guide.
Denis is an author who wrote the book, "In the Footsteps of Audubon." Denis informed Florence via emails that he was coming for a visit and would like to see the camellias around our area and visit the Burden Center. That included the areas of the Stone Garden, plantings along the roadway and the Charles and Florence camellias collection.
Denis is also an artist and spent one afternoon painting sorcery at the center with Theresa exploring the trails.
Denis gave a presentation of his work that included some of his paintings, wild camellias in their ecosystem, connections between camellias and humans, and camellias in parks and gardens. He was then set to go to Hill Memorial Library, where he was going to view original pieces of woodland art, followed by a trip to the home of Wayne and Cheryl Stromeyer.
Dr. Stromeyer presented the Clavreuls with a copy of the recently published book he and Dr. Trent Jame wrote, titled "Early Camellias in Louisiana."
From there, they were to visit St. Francisville to tour plantation gardens.
(This article was written and submitted by Florence Crowder.)
