French author, artist visits Baton Rouge

Pictured, from left, are Beau White, Theresa Clavreul, Denis Clavreul, Florence Crowder, Dr. Wayne Stromeyer, and Kay Clark.

 Photo from Florence Crowder

On March 16, Baton Rouge was honored to have visitors Denis and Theresa Clavreul of Nantes, France, visit the visitor center, with Florence Crowder serving as guide.

Denis is an author who wrote the book, "In the Footsteps of Audubon." Denis informed Florence via emails that he was coming for a visit and would like to see the camellias around our area and visit the Burden Center. That included the areas of the Stone Garden, plantings along the roadway and the Charles and Florence camellias collection.

