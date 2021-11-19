National Beta members from French Settlement are celebrating their recent participation in the Louisiana Leadership Summit.
They were announced as qualifiers of the following challenges: Lead Outside the Box, Collaboration Connection, and Project Proposal. Madison Brignac also served as a Regional Leadership Representative for the 2020-2021 term.
National Beta Leadership Summits bring together students from multiple states for 1-2 day events. During that time, students work with interactive speakers who engage members through introspective exercises and team-building activities.
Clubs can also participate in team-based leadership challenges which test their communication, critical thinking, creativity, presentation, and collaboration skills. Their victories at this level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level.
The National Convention will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee during Summer 2022.
Lexi Vezina, club chaplain, said: “It was very involved in training us to be the leaders that the program will structure us to be. It was fun and resourceful.”
Logan Schilling, a club member selected to attend the summit, said: “It was very comforting and we were given everything we needed. We were given ample time to work on our projects.”
Throughout the year, the French Settlement Sr. Beta Club has participated in two service projects. The club has raised $375 for breast cancer awareness through a pink-out day where students were allowed to wear pink shirts for $1.
At the moment, the members of the Jr. and Sr. beta club are participating in the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. This program provides children in third-world countries that would otherwise not receive any christmas presents, a shoebox, packed with small items, such as hygiene, school supplies, and toys.
Every member is required to fill at least one shoebox as a service project.
With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service, and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.
