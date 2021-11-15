The 2021 French Settlement High School homecoming court has been announced.
Elected to the court were senior maids Anna Andre, Jaiden Braud, Randi Delaneuville, Angelena Tranchina, and Carmella Tranchina. One of the seniors will be crowned queen when the entire court is presented on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the Gerald Keller Gym.
Others elected to the court were Alyson Aydell, Lundyn Chauvin, Berkleigh Cormier, Jon Duplessis, Kevia Long, Emma Martin, Ava Peterson, Lexie Whittington, and Abbygale Woods.
The homecoming maids were honored with breakfast at Houmas House on Thursday, Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.