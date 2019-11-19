FSHS 2019 homecoming court
French Settlement High recently announced its 2019 homecoming court. Pictured, front row from left, are sophomore maids Lianna Barber, Anna Andre, and Alexis Lambert. Pictured, middle row from left, are freshman maid Lundyn Chauvin, junior maids Mary Hutchinson, Taylor Miles, Whitney Edler, Savannah Madere and freshman maid Emma Martin. Pictured, back row from left, are senior maids Ruby Landry, Laurel Smiley, Alyssa McCrystal, Sarah Petite, and Baylee Balfantz.

 Photo submitted by Lydia Brewer

French Settlement High School recently announced its 2019 homecoming court, as determined by student vote.

Seniors elected to the court are Baylee Balfantz, Ruby Landry, Alyssa McCrystal, Sarah Petite, and Laurel Smiley. One of the five senior maids will be crowned queen when the entire court is presented at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, inside Gerald Keller Gym.

Other maids named to the court include juniors Whitney Edler, Mary Hutchinson, Savannah Madere, and Taylor Miles; sophomores Anna Andre, Lianna Barber, and Alexis Lambert; and freshmen Lundyn Chauvin and Emma Martin.

