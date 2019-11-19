French Settlement High School recently announced its 2019 homecoming court, as determined by student vote.
Seniors elected to the court are Baylee Balfantz, Ruby Landry, Alyssa McCrystal, Sarah Petite, and Laurel Smiley. One of the five senior maids will be crowned queen when the entire court is presented at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, inside Gerald Keller Gym.
Other maids named to the court include juniors Whitney Edler, Mary Hutchinson, Savannah Madere, and Taylor Miles; sophomores Anna Andre, Lianna Barber, and Alexis Lambert; and freshmen Lundyn Chauvin and Emma Martin.
