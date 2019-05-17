French Settlement High Class of 2019
Abigail Perry smiles at the crowd during the French Settlement High Class of 2019 graduation ceremony at the Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium on Friday, May 17.

 David Gray | The News

French Settlement High celebrated the Class of 2019 with a graduation ceremony inside the Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium on Friday, May 17. 

Approximately 69 seniors were handed their diplomas by Principal Lee Hawkins during the ceremony.  

Listed below are this year's French Settlement High graduates.

French Settlement High Class of 2019

Brennan Thomas Arnold

Harold Alvin Austin

Cole Edward Aydell

Kadie Ann Babin

Lexis Dale Baumy

Colby Travis Behrnes

Brody James Bell

Colton Dwayne Bezar

Brittany Nicole Bonin

Gabrielle Marie Buell

Sara June Frances Cavalier

Mikel John Allen Chartin

Hunter Allen Clements

Payton Ann Clouatre

Bailey Elizabeth Cook

Collin Michael Crane

Jackie Bree Crosby

Hunter Sebastian Crosby

Cameron Marshall Dean

Cade Ryan Dempster

Micheal Joseph Diez

Megan Alexis Duet

Noah Charles Dupre'

Brennen Lee Eastridge

Dakota James Edler

Faith Gabrielle Farris

Allyson Marie Forbes

Brice Columbus Fruge'

Randi Elizabeth Geismer

Breanna Leona Harden

Ryan Leigh Harrison

Sarah Rosalee Landry

Samantha Leigh Lewis

Devin James Lewis

Evan Wade Loupe

Karl Sanford Lynch

Makayla Breann Marlow

Jean Marie Martin

Michael Leigh Wayne Mathis

Matthew Pierce McCon

Chase Michael McCreary

Brody Hunter McLaughlin

Johnny Fieldon McLin

Nicholas Alexander Melancon

Savannah Paige Morris

Kobe Kesean Morris

Keifer Nawadny

Nicholas James Newport

Abigail Lea Perry

Kenzie BreeAnne Peters

Peyton Michael Pitre

Tyler Scott Poston

Jacey Wayne Rawls

Brianne Jolie Rheams

Destin Michael Robins

Micah Paul Rouyea

Bryce O'Neal Sanders

Cory Anthony Schutz

Madison Rhae Sheppard

Cailey Renea Smith

Heather Brooke Smith

Nathalie Lynn Tardiff

Malori Paige Taylor

Melanie Leigh Tircuit

Mia Cipriana Tranchina

Camron Kirk Villneurve

Bailee Elizabeth Wederstrandt

Claire Renee Wilkinson

Chloe Nicole Wilkinson

