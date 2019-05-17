French Settlement High celebrated the Class of 2019 with a graduation ceremony inside the Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium on Friday, May 17.
Approximately 69 seniors were handed their diplomas by Principal Lee Hawkins during the ceremony.
Listed below are this year's French Settlement High graduates.
French Settlement High Class of 2019
Brennan Thomas Arnold
Harold Alvin Austin
Cole Edward Aydell
Kadie Ann Babin
Lexis Dale Baumy
Colby Travis Behrnes
Brody James Bell
Colton Dwayne Bezar
Brittany Nicole Bonin
Gabrielle Marie Buell
Sara June Frances Cavalier
Mikel John Allen Chartin
Hunter Allen Clements
Payton Ann Clouatre
Bailey Elizabeth Cook
Collin Michael Crane
Jackie Bree Crosby
Hunter Sebastian Crosby
Cameron Marshall Dean
Cade Ryan Dempster
Micheal Joseph Diez
Megan Alexis Duet
Noah Charles Dupre'
Brennen Lee Eastridge
Dakota James Edler
Faith Gabrielle Farris
Allyson Marie Forbes
Brice Columbus Fruge'
Randi Elizabeth Geismer
Breanna Leona Harden
Ryan Leigh Harrison
Sarah Rosalee Landry
Samantha Leigh Lewis
Devin James Lewis
Evan Wade Loupe
Karl Sanford Lynch
Makayla Breann Marlow
Jean Marie Martin
Michael Leigh Wayne Mathis
Matthew Pierce McCon
Chase Michael McCreary
Brody Hunter McLaughlin
Johnny Fieldon McLin
Nicholas Alexander Melancon
Savannah Paige Morris
Kobe Kesean Morris
Keifer Nawadny
Nicholas James Newport
Abigail Lea Perry
Kenzie BreeAnne Peters
Peyton Michael Pitre
Tyler Scott Poston
Jacey Wayne Rawls
Brianne Jolie Rheams
Destin Michael Robins
Micah Paul Rouyea
Bryce O'Neal Sanders
Cory Anthony Schutz
Madison Rhae Sheppard
Cailey Renea Smith
Heather Brooke Smith
Nathalie Lynn Tardiff
Malori Paige Taylor
Melanie Leigh Tircuit
Mia Cipriana Tranchina
Camron Kirk Villneurve
Bailee Elizabeth Wederstrandt
Claire Renee Wilkinson
Chloe Nicole Wilkinson
