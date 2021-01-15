French Settlement High presented the 2020-21 homecoming court inside Gerald Keller Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 14.
During the presentation, Mary Hutchinson was crowned this year’s queen.
Others elected to the court were senior maids Saber Bankson, Savannah Madere, Taylor Miles, and Briana Watson; junior maids Lianna Barber, Randi Delaneuville, Angelena Tranchina, and Carmella Tranchina; sophomore maids Lundyn Chauvin, Brooke Dupuy, and Emma Martin; and freshman maids Jon Duplessis and Chandler Lessard.
Along with the presentation of the homecoming court, the night included performances from the school’s band, the glee club, the Lionetes dance team, and the junior high and high school cheerleading squads.
