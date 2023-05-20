French Settlement High celebrated the Class of 2023 with its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 19.
During the ceremony, seniors were handed their hard-earned diplomas from Principal John Chewning.
Of the 67 seniors who graduated, 20 did so with honors.
Listed below are the names of all French Settlement High graduates this year.
(Note: *Summa cum laude, 3.75 or above; ^Magna cum laude, 3.5-3.749)
Lauren Ashley Ackerman*
Boston Jacob Balfantz*
Daniel Talan Bantaa^
Layla Michelle Baumy
Hayden Drake Bishop^
Christopher Lynn Bowie
Seth Daniel Buell
Layla Elizabeth Catoir
Lundyn Kate Chauvin
Brooke Olivia Dupuy*
Hailey Mackenzie Egnew*
Trevor Louis Fabre
Laney Alise Foreman^
Kaydence N Franklin
Phillip Alan Fudge, Jr.
Jordan Rae Gaines^
Emma Marie Gaudet*
Michel Brandon Guidroz, Jr.
London Ann Guidry
Braedon John Guitreau*
Leah Emily Hawker
James Vincent Hebert
Brant Ryan Henderson
Sydney Marie Henderson
Donavan Joseph Henry
Aubrie Jean Hysmith
Trey Deon Jackson
Gaven Michael Jones
Joel Alexander LeBourgeois*
Olivia Nichole Little
Kevia Trinity-Darielle Long
Haylee Christian Maggio
Nathaniel David Malone, Jr.
Avery Marie Martin
Emma Grace Martin*
Thade Alexander Martin^
Devin Lee Mayes
Reaghan Olivia McMorris*
Casey Paul Melancon*
Lyndon Park Mendoza
Wendy Verenice Oliva Orellana*
Renato Jasiel Perez-Monzon
Victoria Marie Rayborn
Luis Daniel Rivera, Jr.
Travis Michael Roddy
Logan Keith Schilling*
Seth Michael Scott
Chance M Sibley
Ethan Anthony Sibley
Braden Eric Simoneaux^
Kaleb Adam Simoneaux
Draven Robert Smith
Dustin Matthew Smith
Ryan Lynell Smith
Aidan Gauge Spillman
Jake A Thompson*
Karli Ann Underwood
Deven Devoux Vallee
Blaise Perry Watts
Vallarie Anne White
Aaron Williams
Gage Lee Williams
William Daniel Williford
Alexzander Dawson Wilson
Beau Hunter Wilson
Zane Nick Wilson
Abbygale Grace Woods*
