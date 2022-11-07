French Settlement High School announces 2022 homecoming court

The 2022 French Settlement High School homecoming court was recently chosen by the student body. Pictured front row from left are senior maids Brooke Dupuy, Lundyn Chauvin, Kevia Long, Abbygale Woods, and Emma Martin. Pictured back row from left are freshmen maids Stella Allison and Berklie Blount; sophomore maids Marissa Andrews, Kamryn Wheat, and Ava Peterson; and junior maids Eloise Martin, Jolie Auzenne, Jon' Duplessis, and Berkleigh Cormier.

 Photo submitted

The homecoming maids were honored with breakfast at Houmas House on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

