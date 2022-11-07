French Settlement High School announces 2022 homecoming court

The 2022 French Settlement High School homecoming court was recently chosen by the student body.
The homecoming maids were honored with breakfast at Houmas House on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Elected to the court were senior maids Lundyn Chauvin, Brooke Dupuy, Kevia Long, Emma Martin, and Abbygale Woods. One of five seniors will be crowned queen when the entire court is presented around 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, in the Gerald Keller Gym.
Others named to the court were junior maids Jolie Auzenne, Berkleigh Cormier, Jon’ Duplessis, and Eloise Martin; sophomore maids Marissa Andrews, Ava Peterson, and Kamryn Wheat; and freshman maids Stella Allison and Berklie Blount.
