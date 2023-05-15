The National Beta club at French Settlement High School has proudly been named a 2023 National Beta All Star Service award winner.
The club earned this award by spending an average of 50-75 hours per member serving their school, community, and state this year.
As one of the four pillars of National Beta, service is encouraged to help students learn to demonstrate the motto: Let Us Lead by Serving Others.
By showing dedication to service, French Settlement High School Betas helped contribute to more than,462,313 hours served by clubs across the nation this year. Collectively, Betas also raised $1,239,182 for various organizations and charities.
The club at French Settlement High School joins a group of only 106 other schools to earn the award this year. FSHS contributed more than 5,300 service hours.
Lexi Vezina, a junior, states that volunteering is something that is an act where you will always get something in return. It is simply doing it for the reward of learning lifelong lessons like patience, confidence, and teamwork.
One of the service projects carried out this year was to create a community garden. This idea was presented the year prior for the Project Proposal competition at the Louisiana Leadership Summit.
Students from across the campus had a role in the process. Carpentry students and environmental science students helped in the construction of the raised beds as well as planting the vegetables. The Livingston Parish Master Gardeners helped by giving presentations on soil, companion plants, and maintenance of the garden.
Logan Schilling, a senior, states that this garden will provide for our school community for years to come.
Members will each receive a commemorative pin and the club will receive a plaque to proudly display in their school.
With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 chapters nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization.
National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12.
The National Beta program offers over $300,000 annually to its Senior Beta Members.
