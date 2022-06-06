French Settlement High School hosts 2021-22 induction ceremony

French Settlement High Senior Beta honored all of its members through the yearly Induction Ceremony on May 11.
This event allows members to be recognized for their accomplishments throughout the year. Each student was presented with a membership certificate. Individual and group awards were also handed out.
Club members and faculty were allowed to vote on awards for individual students. The award and receiving student is as follows:
-- The Above and Beyond Award: Lauren Ackerman
-- The Awesome Attitude Award: Courtlyn Fontenot
-- The Artfully Creative Award: Presley Efferson
-- The Enthusiastic Learner Award: Kathryn Daigle
-- The Kindest Beta Award: Berkleigh Cormier
-- The Emerging Leader Award: Edward Allison
-- The Stellar Service Award: Emma Gaudet
-- The Math Master Award: Madison Brignac
-- The JEDI (Justice, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion) Award: Jaiden Braud
-- Mr. Consistent: John Geiger
-- Mrs. Consistent: Reaghan McMorris
-- M.V.P. of Volunteering Award: Jacob Roberts
Awards and plaques were also given to winners of Leadership Summit and State Competitions.
The following students will be competing at Nationals in Nashville, Tennessee in July for their competitions:
-- Collaboration Connection: Lauren Ackerman, Reaghan McMorris, Kevia Long, Jordan Gaines, and Abby Woods
-- Project Proposal: Kara Murphy, Kathryn Daigle, Courtlyn Fontenot, Logan Schilling, and Lexi Vezina
-- Lead Outside the Box: Jaiden Braud, Hailey Egnew, Beau Armand, and Kindal Coates
-- Creative Writing Division I: Samuel Buratt
-- Jewelry Division I: Kathryn Daigle
-- Painting Division I: Presley Efferson
-- Social Studies Division I: Jacob Salassi
-- Woodworking Division I: Cameron Simoneaux
-- Trading Pin: Lauren Ackerman
-- Portfolio: Anna Andre and Jaiden Braud
-- Black and White Photography Division II: Reaghan McMorris
-- Jewelry Division II: Kara Murphy
-- Technology: Beau Armand, Courtlyn Fontenot, Ellie Martin, and Logan Schilling
-- Engineering: Boston Balfantz, Talan Bantaa, Hailey Egnew, Casey Melancon, and Braden Simoneaux
Even though they will not compete at Nationals, we congratulated our Leadership Representative Prospect, Emma Gaudet, and our National Leadership Representative, Madison Brignac.
Twelve of our graduating seniors received their senior pins. In order to receive these pins, the members must have been part of the Beta Club for at least three years, including their senior year; maintained a 3.3 or higher GPA; and have been involved in various service projects throughout the community.
The following seniors received their pins: Edward Allison, Anna Andre, Jaiden Braud, Madison Brignac, Brennan Boeneke, Grant Hughes, Kaylee Kyzar, Kara Murphy, William Rowell, Angelina Tranchina, Carmella Tranchina, and Caleb Woods.
With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service, and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.
(This article was written and submitted by club reporter Kathryn Daigle.)
