French Settlement Class of 2022

A graduation ceremony celebrating the French Settlement High Class of 2022 was held on Friday, May 13, 2022.

 McHugh David | The News

French Settlement High celebrated the Class of 2022 with its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.

During the ceremony, seniors were handed their hard-earned diplomas from Principal John Chewning.

Of the 59 seniors who graduated, 16 did so with honors.

Listed below are the names of all French Settlement High graduates this year.

(Note: *Denotes honor graduate)

Kyle Lawrence Allen

Edward Vincent Allison*

Anna Rose Andre

Tori Jolee Barber

Sy Patrick Berthelot

Ashton Xane Bhramayana

Mason Wayne Blount

Brennan Michael Boeneke*

Jason Curtis Bosch, Jr.

Jaiden Renee Braud*

Madison Claire Brignac*

Mia De'Laney Comeaux

Claire Elizabeth Cullen*

Randi Nicole Delaneuville*

Pierce Aaron Emery*

Clint James Fife*

Kaleb Layne Foreman

Jazlyn Elizabeth Gaines

Mya Nichole Gehegan

Dustin Patrick Gordon

Anthony Jerome Harvey, Jr.

Riley Jewel Hayden

Trenton Lee Hayes

Rachel Lee Hines

Grant David Hughes*

Cameron Brandon Jackson

Connor Lee King

Jaedon Michael Kinler

Kaylee Lynn Kyzar*

Alexis Marina Lambert

Hunter James Leglue

Devin Micheal Maples

Trent Joseph Martin

Shay Noelle Matherne*

Hannah Marie Mathis

Penny Emilie McLin-Barnhizer

William Kane McMorris

Shelby Jean Meaulance

Britney Marie Melton

Kara Mae Murphy*

Joshua Michael Scott Nielsen

Catherine Cristal Orduna

Skyler Joseph Pedigo

Cody Lane Portier

Mark Eugene Redfern II

Raymond Kade Reis

Brian David Rogers, Jr.

William Paul Rowell*

Dakota Kenneth Simpson

Sterling Kane Starkweather IV

Angelena Maria Tranchina*

Carmella Rose Tranchina*

Breana Perrie Watts

Austin Joseph Watts

Jessica Nadine Welch

Tayia Brianne Wheat

Abigail Leeann Wheat

Dalton Kage Wheat

Caleb Paul Woods*

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.