French Settlement High celebrated the Class of 2022 with its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.
During the ceremony, seniors were handed their hard-earned diplomas from Principal John Chewning.
Of the 59 seniors who graduated, 16 did so with honors.
Listed below are the names of all French Settlement High graduates this year.
(Note: *Denotes honor graduate)
Kyle Lawrence Allen
Edward Vincent Allison*
Anna Rose Andre
Tori Jolee Barber
Sy Patrick Berthelot
Ashton Xane Bhramayana
Mason Wayne Blount
Brennan Michael Boeneke*
Jason Curtis Bosch, Jr.
Jaiden Renee Braud*
Madison Claire Brignac*
Mia De'Laney Comeaux
Claire Elizabeth Cullen*
Randi Nicole Delaneuville*
Pierce Aaron Emery*
Clint James Fife*
Kaleb Layne Foreman
Jazlyn Elizabeth Gaines
Mya Nichole Gehegan
Dustin Patrick Gordon
Anthony Jerome Harvey, Jr.
Riley Jewel Hayden
Trenton Lee Hayes
Rachel Lee Hines
Grant David Hughes*
Cameron Brandon Jackson
Connor Lee King
Jaedon Michael Kinler
Kaylee Lynn Kyzar*
Alexis Marina Lambert
Hunter James Leglue
Devin Micheal Maples
Trent Joseph Martin
Shay Noelle Matherne*
Hannah Marie Mathis
Penny Emilie McLin-Barnhizer
William Kane McMorris
Shelby Jean Meaulance
Britney Marie Melton
Kara Mae Murphy*
Joshua Michael Scott Nielsen
Catherine Cristal Orduna
Skyler Joseph Pedigo
Cody Lane Portier
Mark Eugene Redfern II
Raymond Kade Reis
Brian David Rogers, Jr.
William Paul Rowell*
Dakota Kenneth Simpson
Sterling Kane Starkweather IV
Angelena Maria Tranchina*
Carmella Rose Tranchina*
Breana Perrie Watts
Austin Joseph Watts
Jessica Nadine Welch
Tayia Brianne Wheat
Abigail Leeann Wheat
Dalton Kage Wheat
Caleb Paul Woods*
